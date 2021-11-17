Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.650 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.35-$2.65 EPS.

VSCO stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 2,000,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,524. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.