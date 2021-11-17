Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Down to $39.50

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $35.69. Victory Capital shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 2,304 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 20.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,896,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Victory Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.