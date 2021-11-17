Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 372.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.
About Victory Square Technologies
