Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 372.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.