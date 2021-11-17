Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.75

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.75 and traded as low as C$10.65. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$10.91, with a volume of 497,023 shares.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

