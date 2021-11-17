Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,442,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

