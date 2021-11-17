Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,499 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17.

