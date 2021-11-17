Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Verastem by 61.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $80,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.