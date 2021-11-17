Virtu Financial LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

NYSE CRL opened at $394.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.06 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.65 and its 200 day moving average is $391.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.