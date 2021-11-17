Virtu Financial LLC Invests $459,000 in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $12,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $11,059,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $7,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Karen A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.