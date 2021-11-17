Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -315.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

