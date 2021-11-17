Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 7,343 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 12,770.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 417,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 169,433 shares during the period.

Shares of ETACU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

