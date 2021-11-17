Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $342.49

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $342.49 and last traded at $333.19, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.67.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 300,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,198,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 41.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.