Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Director Purchases C$10,161.36 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Director Tracy Stevenson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,161.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,866.38.

TSE VGZ opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$108.99 million and a PE ratio of -8.69. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Vista Gold from C$1.93 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.