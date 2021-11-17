Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $6.02

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $5.83. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on VIST. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $504.51 million, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

