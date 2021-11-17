Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

