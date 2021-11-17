VITE (VITE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.49 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market cap of $55.86 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00066187 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,027,194,721 coins and its circulating supply is 494,623,611 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

