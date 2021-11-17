Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Down 4.9%

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 536,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEAT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.