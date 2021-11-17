Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 116.72 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.05. The company has a market cap of £31.98 billion and a PE ratio of 393.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

