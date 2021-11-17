Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

