Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 171.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vroom by 283.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Vroom by 10.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 346,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Truist decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

