Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRM. Truist Securities cut their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 29,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. Vroom has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vroom stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.