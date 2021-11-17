Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vtex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VTEX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,171. Vtex has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at $2,536,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $1,533,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

