VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VYNE. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,137. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

