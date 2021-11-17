W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $494.22

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $494.22 and last traded at $489.92, with a volume of 123606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $484.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

