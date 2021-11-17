Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 8,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $905.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.