Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

