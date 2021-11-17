Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

