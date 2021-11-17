Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Tricida as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Tricida stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

