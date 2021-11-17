Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,773 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,380,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 396,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $967.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

