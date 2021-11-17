Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 54.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $401,937 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $577.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.