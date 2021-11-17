Walleye Capital LLC Invests $151,000 in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Spartacus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $11,096,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 2.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,063,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $501,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,213,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spartacus Acquisition news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin acquired 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TMTS stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

About Spartacus Acquisition

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

