Walleye Capital LLC Invests $195,000 in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Intellicheck as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 100.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 218.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 97,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

IDN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. Intellicheck, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.