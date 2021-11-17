Walleye Capital LLC Takes $131,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

