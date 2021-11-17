Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Gores Technology Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $197,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.