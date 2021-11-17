Walleye Trading LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

SBLK opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

