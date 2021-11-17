Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

