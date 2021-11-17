Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day moving average is $143.21. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock worth $1,115,919,022. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.