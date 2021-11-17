Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.32. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.75.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $142.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,916. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. The firm has a market cap of $396.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,566,983 shares of company stock worth $1,115,919,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

