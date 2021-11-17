Warburg Research Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €18.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.38 ($20.45).

ETR:SFQ opened at €12.74 ($14.99) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.25. The company has a market cap of $578.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of €14.49 ($17.05).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

