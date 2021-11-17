Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.82% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 284,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $11,466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

AMRK stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 20,476 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $1,470,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,177 shares of company stock worth $4,664,036. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

