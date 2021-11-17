Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

SBUX stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.