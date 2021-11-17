Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $17.42 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $24,491,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $342.96 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $954.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total value of $2,375,478.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,103,660 shares of company stock valued at $736,925,216 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.