Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after buying an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $322.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.05 and a fifty-two week high of $323.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

