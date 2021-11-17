Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RingCentral (RNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) recently:

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $352.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $404.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $450.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $349.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/11/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RingCentral stock traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average is $255.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,956,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

