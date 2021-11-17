Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trainline (TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS: TNLIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2021 – Trainline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Trainline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2021 – Trainline was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2021 – Trainline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/19/2021 – Trainline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/21/2021 – Trainline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Trainline Plc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

