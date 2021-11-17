Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services."

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

