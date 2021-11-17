Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 145.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

