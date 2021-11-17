Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $71.82 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,491 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Leidos were worth $71,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

