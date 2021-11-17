Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $73.51 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $73,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 182.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 705.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 797.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 268,352 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.81. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

