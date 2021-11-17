Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Ingersoll Rand worth $77,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

